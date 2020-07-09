Henry Wong is new president of Seattle International District Rotary Club

The Seattle International District Rotary Club held its annual Passing of the Gavel Ceremony on June 18.

Outgoing President David Della passed the gavel to incoming President Henry Wong, who officially took over on July 1. Due to the pandemic, the club meeting was done virtually.

Della and Wong were in the same room and socially distanced for the ceremony.

Wong said, “We couldn’t access our official gavel due to our restaurant meeting/storage place being closed so we fashioned a paper gavel which David handed to me over Zoom.”