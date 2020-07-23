Democracy Voucher Program now open for 2021 candidates

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle’s Democracy Voucher Program is open to candidates interested in using Democracy Vouchers to help finance their campaigns for the 2021 City of Seattle elections.

In 2021, the mayor, city attorney, city council positions 8 and 9 will be on the ballot and eligible for funding. The Democracy Voucher Program has $6.8 million available for local candidates to fund their campaigns. Seattle residents who wish to run for office may begin pledging and qualifying for the program.

Running a competitive campaign can be costly and access to funding can serve as a barrier to entry for potential candidates. From an independent survey conducted by BERK Consulting, 45% of first-time candidates in 2019 reported they would not have run for office if the Democracy Voucher Program did not exist.

The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission offers one-on-one training to candidates. Interested candidates may contact the Democracy Voucher program at (206) 727-8855 or e-mail democracyvoucher@seattle.gov.