Class of 2020: Outstanding graduates

Franklin High School

Curtis Chinn will be attending the University of Washington Bothell in the fall. He will be studying mechanical engineering.

Newport High School

Edison Wong delivered the commencement speech for his school’s graduation ceremony, his last as class president.

He will be attending the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

Joanna Lee will be attending the University of California, Davis. She is going to study Biochemistry.

Edmonds College

Hayden Tran arrived in the United States from Vietnam in 2017. He has served as president of the college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter and as executive officer for clubs in the student government. He is going to UCLA this fall.

Bahareh Rouhijahromi moved to the United States in 2016 to escape religious persecution in Iran. She plans to transfer to University of Washington Bothell in the fall to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Bellevue College

Jinhua Johnson just graduated from Bellevue College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting with honors. She got accepted to the master’s program at the University of Washington.

Minkyu Jeon graduated from Bellevue College’s Spring Quarter at the age of 17, and got accepted into the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

University of Washington

Jion Yi graduated with a major in International Studies and Informatics. She immigrated to the United States from South Korea when she was 13, barely speaking any English. Yi will start her first full-time job as a security analyst in Chicago.

Seattle University

Yue Zhang just graduated from Seattle University and is a candidate for the University of Washington Foster School of Business Master of Professional Accounting Program. She transferred from Bellevue College, where she was a tutor and took the multicultural consulting course where students work with minority- and women-led enterprises.

Devin Robichaux, Civil and Environmental Engineering major, is the winner of the Ed McNulty Award (a College of Science and Engineering award named for its former Dean).