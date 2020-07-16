Author Patricia Tanumihardja is releasing her second book, “Asian Pickles at Home.”

Described as a DIY guide to classic and creative pickling from all over Asia, the title will be released on July 21.

The book contains 75 easy recipes for quick, fermented, and canned pickles, and pairing guidance on various preservation techniques.

Tanumihardja is a former writer for the Northwest Asian Weekly and she published her first book, “The Asian Grandmothers Cookbook: Home Cooking from Asian American Kitchens,” in 2010.