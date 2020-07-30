A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic, and its effects on Washington state and the Seattle Chinatown-International District

This is a look at how this pandemic has evolved and progressed thus far in 2020.

Jan 20

Man in his 30s, who had traveled to Wuhan, China, is hospitalized at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. First case of coronavirus in the state and the United States.

February

Chinese family associations canceled Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Soo Yuen Benevolent Association for Fong, Louie, and Kwong canceled its 500–person banquet planned for Feb. 10.

The Chew Lun Family association for Hsu, Xu, Tse, Che, Kwan canceled its 300-plus person banquet scheduled for March 14.

The Gee How Oak Tin family association for Chin, Chen, Chan, Woo, and Yuen canceled its over 400-person banquet for April 26.

Chinatown-International District (CID) restaurants report precipitous drops in business due to fear and people avoiding the CID due to coronavirus concerns.

Feb 11

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an official name for the new coronavirus disease — COVID-19 — making sure not to reference Wuhan, the city where the virus originated.

Feb 25

InterIm distributes food/groceries to Chinatown-International District (CID) residents.

Feb 26

Upon learning that CID businesses were suffering due to COVID-19 and anti-Asian xenophobia, Mayor Jenny Durkan visited CID’s restaurants with her team and dined at Honey Court Restaurant. She treated CID community leaders and her senior staff chipped in.

Feb 27

InterIm distributes food/groceries to CID residents.

Feb 29

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency after news of the first COVID-19 death in the state and the United States. The man in his 50s was a patient at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland — he had underlying health conditions and had not traveled abroad.

March 2

InterIm distributes food/groceries to CID residents.

March 3

Mayor Durkan issued a Proclamation of Civil Emergency, which granted her the ability to exercise emergency authority to address any immediate dangers to the public as a result of COVID-19.

March 5

The Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce Chinese New Year Banquet is canceled.

March 7

Hop Sing Tong canceled its 145th anniversary banquet at the House of Hong.

March 8

Long-time Seattle JACL board member Bill Tashima and former JACL Board President Sarah Baker launched a public Facebook group called “Support the ID – Beat the Hype” to encourage people to patronize small, family-owned businesses in the CID.

March 10

Pinnacle, which manages International House Senior Living in the CID, sent a letter to residents that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

March 11

Inslee issues emergency proclamation prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties.

The Port of Seattle announced that it cancelled the April 1 and April 5 planned sailings of the Seattle 2020 cruise season.

March 12

Inslee mandates that all K-12 schools in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties close until April 24.

Seattle Mariners’ 2020 season postponed. Major League Baseball announced it will delay its 2020 regular season.

March 14

Kin On canceled its fundraising dinner.

March 16

Inslee announced a two-week closure of restaurants, bars until March 31.

Sakura-Con is canceled.

March 24

Inslee signed a statewide order that required everyone in the state to stay home.

International Community Health Services started offering drive-up appointments to test for COVID-19.

The International Olympic Committee and Japanese government agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympics. The Games are now scheduled to start on July 23, 2021.

March 24

Port of Seattle announced that cruise ship season would be delayed “until the resolution of the public health emergency.”

March 26

Historic South Downtown announced that it will immediately begin to distribute up to $475,000 in emergency funding to sustain nonprofit and small businesses in Pioneer Square and CID.

March 28

Wing Luke Asian Museum canceled its annual fundraising dinner.

March 31

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best urged residents to call 911 over “racist name-calling,” and report hate — specifically hate against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.

April 2

Inslee extends Stay Home order through May 4.

The first round of grants from the CID Restaurants and Other Small Businesses Relief Fund sent to help businesses.

The funds are managed and disbursed by the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area, Friends of Little Saigon, and the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority.

April 6

Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced the extension of school closures for the remainder of the school year.

April 12

Three men were reportedly seen placing racist stickers on businesses throughout the CID. Police believe the men may be associated with a white nationalist hate group.

April 21

The Scripps National Spelling Bee announced that its beloved finals event, which was planned for May 24, will be canceled “due to the ongoing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.” The only other time the event was canceled was from 1943 to 1945 during World War II.

April 24

The Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival streamed its opening ceremony and its 3-day event virtually.

April 25

Interim canceled its annual fundraising dinner.

API Chaya in-person gala canceled, and held a virtual gala instead.

April 28

ICHS canceled its annual fundraising lunch.

May 3

Seattle’s API Heritage Month Celebration went virtual with more than 2,300 viewers tuning in on Zoom while streaming on Facebook Live.

May 7

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) announced the cancellation of the annual Dragon Festival scheduled for June 27.

May 11

Uwajimaya begins requiring all of its customers to wear a face mask or face covering. The store posted on its website that “all guests over the age of 3 must be wearing a mask or equivalent face covering to enter our stores.”

May 12

Second round of grants from the CID Restaurants and Other Small Businesses Relief Fund sent to help businesses.

May 16

CISC canceled its annual fundraising dinner.

May 18

New Health Directive takes effect in King County, urging people to wear face coverings in all indoor public places, as well as outside settings where maintaining six feet of social distancing is difficult.

May 29

Protest against police brutality at Hing Hay Park. Later that night, a group of rioters smashed windows along Jackson Street in the CID, leaving a trail of destruction.

May 30

Mayor Durkan visited the CID, after looting and vandalism following protests, to see what the city could do to help the community. Seattle Public Utilities paid for the materials and crew to board up close to 200 storefronts.

June 1

Third round of grants from the CID Restaurants and Other Small Businesses Relief Fund sent, especially for businesses damaged by protesters.

June 5

Artists gather to paint murals on boarded up businesses in the CID.

King County enters ‘Modified Phase 1’ reopening; some CID restaurants reopen for dine-in service.

June 19

King County moves to Phase 2.

June 25

A fire destroys the Eng Suey Sun Plaza. The building was mostly deserted due to COVID-19, and the loss was estimated at $2.5 million. The cause of the fire remains “undetermined.”

June 26

Statewide face covering order goes into effect, requiring people over the age of 5 to wear face coverings in any indoor or outdoor public setting.

July 6

The Seattle Mariners released their shortened 2020 schedule. Fans are not allowed at the ballpark.

July 7

Statewide “No mask, no service” rule goes into effect.

July 18

Seattle Bon Odori went virtual. The festival streamed a compilation of pre-recorded dances, messages, and a service to honor those who have passed.

July 20

The Chin family announced that it will not host its annual July 23 vigil for the fallen Donnie Chin, due to the pandemic.

Kin On announced that it is canceling its 35th anniversary gala in-person event scheduled for Sept. 20.

July 30

New statewide mandate: Face masks now required in common spaces, such as elevators, hallways, and shared spaces in apartment buildings, university housing, and hotels, as well as congregate settings like nursing homes.

Indoor dining at restaurants limited to members of the same household only. People in a mixed group will have to eat outside.

Compiled by Ruth Bayang, Assunta Ng, and John Liu.