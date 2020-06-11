Shannon Gee inducted into 2020 Silver Circle

Seattle Channel General Manager Shannon Gee was recognized for her induction to the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Silver Circle at the virtual Emmy Awards ceremony on June 6.

NATAS Silver Circle honors media professionals with a minimum of 25 years in the industry and have solid records of making lasting contributions to the field and their community.

Other AAPI winners include Ryan Yamamoto, KOMO 4 anchor —he garnered two Emmys; Suzanne Phan, KOMO 4 reporter—she also won two Emmys; Randy Eng, Seattle Channel videographer, editor, and producer for the "Eat with Muslims" segment; and Corinne Chin, The Seattle Times video editor for her "Life After Deportation" segment.