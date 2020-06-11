Northwest Asian Weekly

Shannon Gee inducted into 2020 Silver Circle

Shannon Gee

Seattle Channel General Manager Shannon Gee was recognized for her induction to the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Silver Circle at the virtual Emmy Awards ceremony on June 6.

NATAS Silver Circle honors media professionals with a minimum of 25 years in the industry and have solid records of making lasting contributions to the field and their community.

 

From left: Ryan Yamamoto, Suzanne Phan, Randy Eng, and Corinne Chin

Other AAPI winners include Ryan Yamamoto, KOMO 4 anchor —he garnered two Emmys; Suzanne Phan, KOMO 4 reporter—she also won two Emmys; Randy Eng, Seattle Channel videographer, editor, and producer for the “Eat with Muslims” segment; and Corinne Chin, The Seattle Times video editor for her “Life After Deportation” segment. ν

