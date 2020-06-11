New Rotary Club president: Henry Wong

Henry Wong will take over as president of the Rotary Club of Seattle International District on July 1, after having served as the club’s fundraising chair, Club Services chair, and president-elect.

“I’m excited to continue the great work of the club while, at the same time, exploring changes that better meet the needs of current members, future members, and the local and international communities that we serve,” Wong said.

The director of the Food Business Resource Center & Special Projects at Business Impact NW earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering at the University of Virginia.

Wong began his career at CarMax, where he spent seven years focusing on developing and implementing company-wide inventory and purchasing strategies. He left CarMax to launch a mobile food business in Tennessee before moving to Seattle where he has transitioned to the nonprofit industry.