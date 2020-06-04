Local teen raises $1,000 in one day for food relief

Madison Chan, a junior at Woodinville High School, launched a clothing line on May 19 meant to inspire community members during COVID-19 and raise funds for people who are at risk of going hungry. The line features hoodies, T-shirts, and face masks, and it generated more than $1,000 in sales in its first day. All of the profits will benefit the WA Food Fund, a statewide food relief campaign.

Chan is a cheerleader, serves in student government, and co-chaired the school’s food drive that collected 22,000 items.