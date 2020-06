Lam’s Seafood Market held the grand opening of its second store location in Tukwila on May 30. Located at 243 Minkler Boulevard, the 30,000-square-foot facility features live seafood tanks with fish, crab, and other seafood.

There is also a food court featuring Golden Daisy of Beacon Hill, Go Poke and Dochi of Chinatown, Vietnam House of Great Wall Mall, and Fire & Ice.