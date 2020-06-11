Help for businesses damaged during protests

The CID Restaurants and other Small Businesses Relief Fund announced that donations made between May 30 and June 6 will be allocated to support repairs to small businesses that were damaged in recent protests and rioting.

If the need is greater, the CID Business Relief Team will consider expanding this fund.

If you are a small business owner in Chinatown-International District and your business was damaged, contact cidbizrelief@scidpda.org for more information.

The CID Restaurants and other Small Businesses Relief Fund was formed in response to the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic was having on small businesses.

The CID Business Relief Team is a partnership of the CIDBIA, Friends of Little Saigon, and SCIDpda.