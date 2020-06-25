Distinguished Teaching Award recipients

Xiaosong Li and Ali Rowhani-Rahbar received the University of Washington’s Distinguished Teaching Award this year — one of the highest teaching recognitions at the UW.

Recipients are chosen based on mastery of the subject matter, ability to engage students both within and outside of the classroom, and innovations in course and curriculum design.

Li is a professor in the Chemistry Department, as well as an associate chair for graduate education. Xiaosong was also instrumental in creating a new professional degree program and new curriculum in the Chemistry Department.

Rowhani-Rahbar is an associate professor in Epidemiology in the School of Public Health.

A former student described him as an “inspiring teacher and mentor whose voice, vision, and guidance follow you long after class is done.”