Classifieds

University UCC church seeks Interim Music Director, 25 hours/week, $40,000 per year salary plus benefits. Email a resume and cover letter to office@unievrsityucc.org. Find the full job description at www.universityucc.org/interim-music-director. UCUCC is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applicants of all gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ability, and religious background to apply.
Housekeeper/caregiver needed in Everett WA. Light housekeeping, fix lunch, walk dog. $15-20.00/hour 30-40 hours per week. Position to start after resume and references verified. Must speak and understand English and have reliable transportation. Call 206-799-4014.
KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Avondale Manor Site Improvements project located in Redmond, WA. See website for details: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open
Comments
Robert Atherton says
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly says
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!