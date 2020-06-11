Classifieds

University UCC church seeks Interim Music Director, 25 hours/week, $40,000 per year salary plus benefits. Email a resume and cover letter to office@unievrsityucc.org. Find the full job description at www.universityucc.org/interim-music-director. UCUCC is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applicants of all gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ability, and religious background to apply.

Housekeeper/caregiver needed in Everett WA. Light housekeeping, fix lunch, walk dog. $15-20.00/hour 30-40 hours per week. Position to start after resume and references verified. Must speak and understand English and have reliable transportation. Call 206-799-4014.

KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Avondale Manor Site Improvements project located in Redmond, WA. See website for details: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open