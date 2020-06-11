Asians for Black Lives Matter June 11, 2020 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Kevin (left) and Ethan (right), students of the University of Washington, joined the rally on campus on June 6. Over 300 names of murdered victims are on this poster. (Photo by Becky Chan) Asians for Black Lives Matter marched from Othello Park on June 7. (Photo by Becky Chan) Cambodians were represented during the march from Othello Park to Rainier Beach on June 7. (Photo by Becky Chan) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply