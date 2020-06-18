Apolo Ohno thanks parents, teachers at PTA virtual meeting

Olympic medalist and Hall of Famer Apolo Ohno surprised a group of Parent Teacher Association (PTA) members in the Northshore School District at their end-of-year virtual meeting on May 19.

Ohno expressed his heartfelt thanks to parents, teachers, staff, students, and community members for their teamwork during the closures. Drawing on his experiences as an Olympic medalist in short track speed skating, Ohno encouraged everyone to persevere and never lose hope.

“I think that we will rise up out of this a stronger and hopefully more connected community of people. It’s up to every single one of us to ensure that we are impacting positivity in the world and pushing out there what we want to attract,” he said.