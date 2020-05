Someone broke into Viet-Wah Supermarket at 1032 South Jackson Street on May 11, stealing cash, cigarettes, and lighters, and breaking two cash registers. The burglars also tried to break into the ATM, unsuccessfully. No one was hurt.

Viet-Wah posted on Facebook, “Unfortunately that means we’re down to 2 out of our 4 lanes right now, so thank you in advance for your patience if the checkout lines are longer than usual.”