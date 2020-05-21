Tai chi teacher Xie Bingcan dies

Xie Bingcan, born in 1934 in Yuyao, China, died last month in Redmond of pancreatic cancer. He was 85.

Xie taught tai chi for over 40 years—he was also a practitioner of Chinese medicine and a member of the International Medical Qigong Society. Right until the time of his passing, Xie was traveling regularly to China to teach, even as he carried on his lessons in Bellevue.

Xie Jian described his father as upright, kind, hardworking, and thrifty.

“While his every word and deed are not for us to follow, our venerable teacher gave us not only the method of taijiquan but even more so the truth at the level of ideas and soul. His spirit inspires us and will lead us onward,” Xie Jian wrote in a eulogy.

Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is planned at this time.