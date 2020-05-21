Ron Chew memoir

Seattle historian and journalist Ron Chew has written a memoir in which he highlights the city’s unsung champions in the fight for racial inclusion, political empowerment, American ethnic studies, Asian American arts, Japanese American redress, and revitalization of the Chinatown-International District.

In “My Unforgotten Seattle,” to be released in October, Chew describes the tight-knit community, small family shops, chop suey restaurants, and sewing factories that have now vanished, and leaders like Bob Santos, Ruth Woo, Al Sugiyama, Roberto Maestas, and Kip Tokuda.

Chew has served as editor of the International Examiner and as executive director of the Wing Luke Museum.