New overnight neighborhood patrol

Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) has signed a contract with Homeland Patrol Division Security (HPDS), a locally owned security company, to provide free overnight security patrols to Chinatown-International District.

Overnight services began on May 5 and covers blocks strategically chosen by Monica Ly, Clean & Safe Manager of the CIDBIA, and Timothy Hirokawa, CID Public Safety Coordinator, on a rotating basis. CIDBIA will determine locations based on weekly crime data.

HPDS will patrol Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon in a visibly marked patrol car 7 nights a week until orders for business closures are lifted. It will report crimes and criminal behavior to the Seattle Police Department and coordinate with CIDBIA to provide support to businesses if they are impacted. ν

For questions or comments regarding the new patrol services, contact Monica Ly at monica@cidbia.org.