Man upset over face covering requirement, makes threats

RENTON, Wash. — Uwajimaya is evaluating whether additional security is needed to ensure the safety of its staff.

On May 18, police say a man walked into the Uwajimaya store in Renton without a face covering and became upset when he was asked to put one on. He threatened to “return and shoot everyone.” Police arrested him the following day when he returned to the store with a hatchet.

Since May 11, Uwajimaya has required that all guests over the age of 3 must wear a face mask or face covering to enter its stores.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and community,” Uwajimaya CEO Denise Moriguchi told the Northwest Asian Weekly.