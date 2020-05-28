The Seattle Police Department (SPD)’s Bias Crimes Unit is seeking help in identifying a man who attacked and spat on a couple in downtown Seattle.

An Asian couple was walking near Third Avenue and Stewart Street around 4:15 p.m.on May 16.

Police said a man walked past them, shoved the man, and slapped at his face mask, knocking off his glasses.

He told the victims, “It’s all your fault.” The suspect then spat at the man and ran away.

If you recognize the suspect, call (206) 233 5000.