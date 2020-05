Dear Asian Weekly,

I find your editorial (April 25 issue) very biased and your justification flawed.

As a retired nurse, I worked with immigrant nurses. I found them no better or worse than American. I would see no need to give up my position for one of them.

Now I see no need for my grandson, studying medicine, to sacrifice his career choice to a foreigner.

— Gleora Folsom

Edmonds, WA