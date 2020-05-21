LETTER: Reader shares her disappointment with SPD

Dear Editor,

I read your article (online) about the incident that happened to Kert Lin. I thought about leaving a comment on the article but it became more about my story instead so I’m writing you to share my story.

I’m so disappointed with the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Something similar happened to me in March at Fred Meyer in Lake City. A white man made a judgmental comment about me wearing a mask, then he coughed on my grocery cart on purpose. The incident was caught on video and the security manager at Fred Meyer made a copy on a DVD. My case was sent to the homicide division in SPD but no action was taken at all. The case sergeant felt sorry for me personally that the man was rude, but he told me that since I was not injured, Seattle law doesn’t assign any detectives in cases like this. I’ve been feeling ignored, less valued, and extremely disappointed. Also, the man who coughed on my groceries on purpose, is walking out there freely, without any consequences, possibly attacking more people. It’s been two months since the incident but I’m still very anxious about going outside. It has been definitely affecting me psychologically.

I wanted to share another story about SPD’s ignorance and the lack of responsibility.

— Naoko Armstrong