Filipino WWII veteran Escolástico ‘Scotty’ Galarosa dies

Escolástico ‘Scotty’ Galarosa, a Filipino World War II veteran in the greater Seattle area, died peacefully on May 8, according to his daughter, Julita. He was 103 years old.

“He had a great life, he was ready to go,” Julita said.

Up until his death, Galarosa was one of only three living members of Bataan Corregidor Survivors Association and Their Families (BCSA&TF). He was also a recipient of the Filipino Veterans of WWII Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015. In Seattle, only two other BCSA&TF member veterans are still living— Sergio Evalle and Cesar Mijares.