DA LI, Uwajimaya donate masks to ID organizations

DA LI Development USA and Uwajimaya announced on May 4 a donation of 2,500 N95 masks and 15,000 surgical masks to health care providers, essential workers, and elderly residents in the Chinatown-International District (ID).

“We are living in unprecedented and uncertain times with the COVID-19 pandemic in our community,” said Tomio Moriguchi, former CEO of Uwajimaya. “We are honored to be able to do our part and contribute to the wider community support.”

Both Uwajimaya and DA LI are businesses that operate within the ID.

Kevin Hsieh, DA LI’s Vice President of Development, said they reached out to their networks in March upon hearing about the scarcity and difficulty in acquiring masks.

“It took over a month to receive these shipments because of the difficulty in procuring personal protection equipment worldwide.”

The ID organizations who will receive donations include International Community Health Services, ICHS Legacy House, Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority, ACRS Food Bank, Interim CDA, Seniors in Action, Nikkei Manor, and Kawabe House