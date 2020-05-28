Ballard bias crimes investigation

Police have released a photo of a man they say yelled racially-based remarks to employees of an Asian restaurant in Ballard on May 23.

The man knocked on the windows of the restaurant at 20th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street, yelled at employees, kicked over a stand, and threatened to throw a table at an employee. The man then picked up a wooden door stop and threw it.

The man is described as white, in his 30s, and approximately 5’10”, with a muscular build and dark hair.

The suspect description is similar to those of two other incidents in Ballard that same day.

Someone yelled at Asians at Golden Gardens Park and chased a woman as she was trying to drive away.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the man knocked on the woman’s driver side window and asked, “Where are you from…where is your ID?” The man began taking photos of her car and said, “Chinese disease…they bring it here!”

Hours later, a couple reported that someone ran up to them as they were walking to their car at Golden Gardens.

The suspect spit into the male victim’s face, striking his cheek. The suspect continued to yell at the victim, “Where are you from?”

SPD is asking anyone who has additional information to call its tip line at (206) 233-5000.