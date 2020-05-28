America’s Got Talent artist Maki Mae headlined the Asian Hall of Fame Mother’s Day Concert, streamed live on May 10, along with Jimmy Kimmel Live! guitarist Toshi Yanagi, and other Grammy Award-winners.

Donations support the Asian Hall of Fame Medical Response Fund, which deploys personal protective equipment to frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

Seattle-based Robert Chinn Foundation launched the Asian Hall of Fame Medical Response Fund to fulfill a critical need for personal protective equipment and help reverse Asia phobia.