Uwajimaya Village parking lot open for community use

The Uwajimaya Village parking lot is now open for community use between 8 a.m.–9 p.m.

Whether you’re getting take-out from a restaurant, grabbing some bubble tea, or supporting a local area business in any way—you can use the Uwajimaya Village Parking for up to one hour.

Parking validation will not be required.

Uwajimaya says it hopes to extend the open parking until further notice to continue to support neighboring businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, and ask that people use the lot in a responsible and respectful way.