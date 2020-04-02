SPD recovers stole Tsutakawa Memorial Gates

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives have recovered one of the Memorial Gates stolen from the Washington Park Arboretum on March 19. The bronze ornamental gates, designed by sculptor George Tsutakawa, have been at the Arboretum since 1976.

Police discovered that two people tried to sell scrap brass from the stolen gate and downspouts at a local recycling business. That business refused to buy and gave police a description of the suspects, as well as the vehicle they were driving.

On March 26, detectives located a person of interest who gave information that led detectives to the location where the gate was recovered. One of the gates was destroyed by the suspects, who attempted to cut it down for scrap. The other gate remained mostly intact.

Detectives are still attempting to locate an additional suspect in the case. This remains an active and on-going investigation.