Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival goes virtual

SEATTLE — The Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival is going virtual this year. The annual festival seeks to deepen understanding, exchange ideas and advance the cultural contributions and achievements of the Japanese American community.

The festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 24-26, will include online performances and martial arts, exhibits and demonstrations, hands-on activities and Japanese culinary demonstrations.

The opening ceremony will be streamed live on April 24 at 11 a.m., with Festival Honorary Co-Chairs City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Yoichiro Yamada, Consul General of Japan in Seattle.

To view the program details and participate in the virtual festival, go to cherryblossomfest.org.