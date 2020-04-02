Predictions and advice for the week of April 4-April 10, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang

Northwest Asian Weekly

Rat — A rash decision could yield unintended consequences. Take the time to carefully consider your next move.

Ox — What started as something of a whisper has grown much louder. It behooves you to listen.

Tiger — The road turns up ahead, but you don’t have to follow it, especially if another route makes more sense.

Rabbit — You have been tested time and again, but have come up on top. This instance will be no different.

Dragon — Did you receive some interesting information lately? Before you act in response to it, confirm that it is accurate.

Snake — Does it seem as though you have been putting on a balancing act lately? Reshifting could help even the load.

Horse — Going back and forth without getting anywhere? At some point, consider whether it is worth continuing to engage.

Goat — From modest beginnings, you have been able to go quite far. There is further yet to keep climbing.

Monkey — The odds might be against you, but that hasn’t stopped you before. You know something that others do not.

Rooster — Instead of procrastinating, finish what you need to do. Then you will be free to pursue a desirable opportunity.

Dog — Even though you are in a hurry, it is best to slow down and follow the directions for the best results.

Pig — Looking for an immediate change? You will have to be patient, as the transformation will take place gradually.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.