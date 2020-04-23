PICTORIAL: Social distancing life 5

Alaina building legos, trying karaoke, and having her own tea party.
Kids making their own sushi at home. Felicity, Evan, Sydney, Kiley, Jaden, and Kelly.
Customers stand apart from each other outside Lam’s Seafood Market.
King’s Barbecue House restaurant clientele, wait outside rather than inside.
Signs on a supermarket floor direct customers to walk only one way, to avoid crowding.
Uwajimaya customers line up, 6 feet apart, waiting to get inside.
Teddy bears grace the window of this Montlake home, for children on scavenger hunts.
From top left and clockwise: Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lang Lang, Lady Gaga, and John Legend (not pictured) performed in “One World: Together at Home.” The virtual music festival raised nearly $128 million for COVID-19 relief.
President Trump and officials practice social distancing at a White House news conference on April 16.
