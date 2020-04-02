PICTORIAL: Social distancing life 2

SeaTac Deputy Mayor Peter Kwon has been supporting local businesses while helping neighbors by picking up and delivering to-go orders for those unable to leave their home.
The usually busy UW Quad is quiet. (Photo by Becky Chan)
“My gym closed so I found an online exercise that is perfect for me! It saves me the commute time too. It opened up a new idea for me and I won’t have to leave the house!” — Charlene Lee
Adina Meyer, a former scholar of Dante, renews her acquaintance with the Italian poet of apocalyptic damnation and ultimate redemption through love by connecting with another Dante scholar in Italy online.
Rosa and Dennis have used the extra time to do more cooking, hiking, and reading. Dennis has also put together the first bookcase of the three that were bought a couple of months ago.
Gary Tang conducted his own International Culinary Tour and even paints, during social distancing. From top left: French Potato Leek White Asparagus Soup, Yucatán Pork Stew, Hot Oil Dumplings, and Acrylic Painting: Warriors
Seattle Chinese Post staff practiced social distancing during a short meeting on March 17, in preparation for everyone to work from home.
Leave a Reply