Navigation Team removes unsafe encampment

The City of Seattle’s Navigation Team removed an unmanaged encampment in the area behind the Navigation Center on a public stairwell, in response to what it called “a situation that posed a significant public safety and health risk.”

Prior to the removal, announced in a news release on April 22, the Navigation Team said it and partner city agencies engaged the site multiple times a week. In addition to essential outreach services, the team provided Public Health – Seattle & King County COVID-19 and hepatitis A flyers, shelter referrals, and mitigation efforts that included trash bag distribution and collection, debris removal, and sharps collection.

The high density of tents and structures in the confined area had the potential for the spread of COVID-19 and hepatitis A. There were nine people on site before the removal started. System Navigators offered shelter to each individual on site, and preliminary numbers show three individuals accepted shelter.