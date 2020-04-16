Maheshwary named information and communications technology sector lead

Steven Maheshwary has been named Governor’s Sector Lead for Information and Communications Technology, the Washington Department of Commerce announced on April 8. In this role, Maheshwary will promote tech-for-good initiatives and social impact among underserved communities.

Maheshwary most recently served as Amazon’s Program Lead for Underserved Populations, focusing on building products and services for low-income customers and underserved communities.

“I look forward to leveraging my passion for community engagement, and my experience in business and entrepreneurship, to help Commerce assist with economic recovery from COVID-19 and continue to develop the ICT sector across Washington state,” Maheshwary said.