ICHS chief dental officer

Dr. Samantha Lee-Chiu began her new role as International Community Health Services (ICHS)’ interim chief dental officer on April 20. Lee-Chiu first joined ICHS as the Bellevue Clinic assistant dental director in 2018. Prior to that, she was with Neighborcare Health for 14 years as a practitioner performing comprehensive dentistry, diagnosing, preventative, restorative, periodontics, endodontic, and prosthodontics. Lee-Chiu received her Doctor of Dental Surgery in 2001 from the University of Washington, School of Dentistry. Her BS in zoology was also with the University of Washington.

