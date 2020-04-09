DSHS buys shuttered nursing home, looking for provider

OLYMPIA – The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is looking for a provider to operate a facility that it just bought to house non-COVID-19 patients.

Located in Seattle’s Central District, the nursing home—previously known as Paramount Rehabilitation and Nursing—was closed in February and purchased last week for $13.5 million. It will house as many as 165 patients from local hospitals who test negative for COVID-19 and can receive the level of care they need in a long-term care setting.

DSHS transitioned nearly 400 patients out of hospitals across Washington and into nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family homes, or other settings of their choice in March.

“Increasing hospital bed capacity is crucial during this crisis,” said Aging and Long-Term Support Administration Assistant Secretary Bill Moss. “We are committed to ensuring these patients continue to receive quality care, while at the same time helping to relieve some of the strain on hospitals and health care workers on the front lines.”

DSHS is now working to find a provider to operate the facility and hopes to have it reopened by early May. When asked if Kin On might want to become the provider, CEO Nigel Lo told the Northwest Asian Weekly that it would be difficult.

“Besides staff shortages and financial viability, Kin On has already made significant investment and partnership with ICHS on AiPACE within the next two years. I don’t believe there is a possibility for us to get involved in this project with Paramount.”

ICHS stated that it could not perform the provider-role as well.

DSHS said there will be an estimated 100 job openings for administrators, health care workers, cooks, dishwashers, servers, landscapers, painters, carpenters, and other positions.