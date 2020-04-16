The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) has opened An Lac Apartments at 1253 South Jackson Street in Little Saigon. Leasing of the 69 affordable apartments—studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments—is underway. The project serves lower wage households.

Shared amenities include on-site laundry, an entry lounge, top floor community room with kitchen and exterior deck, and a large roof deck with panoramic views. Sustainable design features include rooftop solar panels, green roof areas to reduce site runoff, and native species of plants in the landscaping to reduce the amount of required irrigation.

LIHI moved its offices to An Lac from Belltown. There are also two retail spaces available for rent at street level.