Dimension Law Group, a female-led firm, is currently offering a Women in Business Scholarship to college and high school students.

To apply for this scholarship, students are being asked to dream big, imagine what they would do if given $1 million to start a business, and write an essay detailing their business plan.

The deadline to apply is April 1. You can find all scholarship application details at dimensionlaw.com/women-in-business-scholarship.