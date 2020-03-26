UW Professor Zhao maps the coronavirus

University of Washington geographer Bo Zhao has produced an interactive map of the coronavirus, showing where the virus has turned up and how many people are infected.

The map updates every few hours with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the People’s Republic of China, and other government agencies, including those in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. By zooming in on various countries, users can see the numbers of cases, recoveries, and deaths, as well as trends over time.

“Mapping is a powerful tool to tell stories of social, cultural, and political phenomena,” says Zhao. “As a geographer, and in what people call the ‘post-truth era,’ it’s important to weigh in with data sources to show people how things are happening.”

As more detailed data have become available, Zhao has added state and provincial totals from the United States and Canada, respectively.

Go to hgis.uw.edu/virus to view the map.