Stop AAPI hate

Asian Pacific Planning and Policy Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA), and San Francisco Asian American Studies Department launched a reporting center to collect and track incidents of anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander hate violence, adult harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying throughout the country.

This is in response to the escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want community members to know they are not alone. They can speak out and help stop the spread of bigotry. Secondly, the collected data will allow us to assess the extent and magnitude of these incidents and to develop strategic interventions,“ said Cynthia Choi, the co-executive director of CAA.

If you’ve been directly impacted by or witnessed firsthand this issue, share your story at a3pcon.org/stopaapihate