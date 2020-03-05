Sposato buys Seattle magazine

Geekwire co-founder Jonathan Sposato announced on March 2 his acquisition of Seattle magazine, which brings editorial control and ownership of the publication back to Seattle after nearly 30 years in Minneapolis.

“I do not want it to be said that in the years when my generation came of age, that Seattle lost its voice,” Sposato wrote on his Facebook page. “I was raised here and watched Seattle transform from a city known for Sasquatch, Bruce Lee, coffee and airplanes, into a world-class metropolis on par with other iconic destinations across the globe.”

Sposato said, “I think it’s time we defined ourselves with more swagger as the world class city we’ve become.”