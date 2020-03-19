Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle City Light will keep the lights on

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and Seattle City Light (SCL) will keep utility services on during the COVID-19 Civil Emergency in Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on March 10. Effective immediately, all SPU and SCL customers can set up deferred payment plans if their financial stability has been jeopardized by COVID-19.

Utility service will stay on as their deferred payment plans are developed and implemented.

SPU and SCL have also created a Utility Discount Program self-certification form for income-eligible customers, allowing them access to heavily discounted utilities by signing a short form that attests to their household income, rather than having to provide income documentation.

“City utilities are prepared to make payment arrangements based upon individual customer needs,” said Mami Hara, SPU general manager and CEO. “Whether you are a residential customer, a nonprofit, or a business, our staff is ready to help find a solution.”

To set up payment plans with either SCL or SPU, call 206-684-3000 or email seattle.gov/utilities/about-us/email-question.