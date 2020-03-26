Satwinder Kaur running for state House seat

Kent City Councilmember Satwinder Kaur announced on March 16 that she will run for state Representative in the 47th Legislative District, to succeed Pat Sullivan who is retiring after 16 years.

The 47th District includes Covington and parts of Kent, Auburn, Federal Way, and Renton.

Kaur was elected to the Kent City Council in 2017 and is in the third year of a four-year term.

Satwinder grew up in South King County and received an MBA in technology management from the University of Washington. She works in the tech industry for a private company in Auburn.