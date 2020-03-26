Relief for ID restaurants, small businesses

What started out as a $100,000 donation from Vulcan has now turned into the CID Restaurants and other Small Businesses Relief Fund. The International district (ID) is home to over 400 small businesses, including 140 restaurants.

Managed and disbursed by the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area, Friends of Little Saigon, and the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda), the fund will distribute money directly to small businesses in the ID to help them mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initial contribution will focus on restaurants, which have seen a severe decline in business since early February. Additional donations raised by this fund will be distributed directly to small businesses.

SCIDpda will act as a fiscal sponsor for this project, accepting donations through its 501(c)3. All donations are tax-deductible.

Make checks out to CIDpda (SCIDpda’s 501c3 arm) and mail to:

Attn: CID Restaurants and other Small Businesses Relief Fund

409 Maynard Ave. S., Ste. P2

Seattle, WA 98104

You can also donate online at scidpda.org/cidbizrelief.