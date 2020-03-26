Inslee announces “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order

On March 24, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a statewide order that requires everyone in the state to stay home. The order will last for two weeks and could be extended. This Stay Home, Stay Healthy order is similar to orders that other governors, in places such as California and New York, issued last week.

This proclamation will:

Require every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity.

Ban all gatherings for social, spiritual, and recreational purposes.

Close all businesses except essential businesses.

“The less time we spend in public, the more lives we will save,” Inslee said.

The proclamation states it’s still safe for people to go outside as long as they remain at least six feet from each other. Grocery stores, doctor’s offices and other essential businesses will remain open. People can still participate in activities such as bike rides, gardening, and dog walking — as long as they follow social distancing rules.

What’s closed

Recreation areas in parks operated by King County, Seattle, Sammamish, Bellevue, Lynnwood, and Kirkland.

All Everett Parks playgrounds

State campgrounds

Olympic National Park

Mount Rainier National Park