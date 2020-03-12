Hirano Inouye to retire from U.S.-Japan Council

The Board of Directors of the U.S.-Japan Council (USJC) announced the decision of Irene Hirano Inouye to retire as president later this year, and the launch of a search for a chief executive officer—a new position at the council.

Board Chair Phyllis Campbell praised Inouye for the council’s successes over the past decade.

“Irene has been a formidable and relentless champion of a stronger U.S.-Japan relationship and she has our enduring admiration and respect.”

Campbell will lead the search for a CEO, which is expected to take several months with the goal of selecting a CEO during the second quarter.

Founded in 2008, USJC’s mission is to develop and connect diverse leaders to strengthen the U.S.-Japan relationship.