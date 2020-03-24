ICHS offers drive-thru testing of COVID-19

International Community Health Services (ICHS) offered drive-up appointments to test for COVID-19 on March 24–27 at its International District Clinic on 8th Avenue South, and of press time, it plans to continue testing through the week of March 30. Also, starting on March 30, ICHS will roll-out drive-thru testing at its Shoreline location on Aurora Avenue North.

Community members must call ahead at (206) 788-3700, and testing is reserved only for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms—which include fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath. You don’t have to be an ICHS patient to be tested.

During the drive-up appointments, you would remain in your car. A health care provider will then swab your nose and give you information on how to obtain test results.

CEO Teresita Batayola said ICHS has been addressing COVID-19 issues ever since the first case in Everett, and that it will continue to do so. For updates on the availability of drive-thru testing, go to ichs.com.