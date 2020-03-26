Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim posted on his Instagram page on March 19 that he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The former “Hawaii Five-0” star believes he contracted the virus while in New York City filming the television series “New Amsterdam.” He developed a scratchy throat while flying back to Hawaii to be with his family after filming on the series was halted due to the pandemic.

Once back in Hawaii, Kim said other symptoms, like chest tightness, body aches, and a fever, showed up. His doctor recommended he get tested for coronavirus, which he did at a drive-thru testing center in Honolulu.

Kim said while his case was not “a matter of life and death,” he urged others to practice self-distancing and follow other guidelines.

“If you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones,” he said.