Congressman Adam Smith visits ID amid virus concerns

Rep. Adam Smith visited the International Community Health Services (ICHS) medical-dental clinic in the Chinatown-International District on March 6, to address the impacts COVID-19, is having on the local Asian Pacific Islander community.

The congressman joined Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO, Dr. Asqual Getaneh, ICHS chief medical officer, Maiko Winkler-Chin, executive director at Seattle Chinatown-International District Preservation and Development Authority, Michael Byun, executive director at Asian Counseling & Referral Service, and Nigel Lo, CEO at KinOn.

“It is critical that members of the community follow guidance of health experts and avoid misinformation about coronavirus,” said Smith. “Misinformation has led to the stigmatization of those of Asian descent based on fear and xenophobia… We must remain unified and vigilant at this critical time to combat this epidemic and to uphold our resilient and diverse communities.”